BidaskClub Downgrades Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) to Hold

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AMED has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $175.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.34. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $218.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.16 per share, for a total transaction of $306,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,966.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $142,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,262.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,100. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

