BidaskClub Upgrades Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to “Sell”

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARLP. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $3.77 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $350.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch sold 59,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $191,961.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 16.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

