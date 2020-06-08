BidaskClub Upgrades Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Hold

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AMCX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

AMCX opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. Amc Networks has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $57.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 71.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amc Networks will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.