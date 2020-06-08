Biltmore Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.4% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $331.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.15 and a 12-month high of $331.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,436.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

