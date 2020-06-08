Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Up 0% This Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $166.30 million and $98.07 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.68 or 0.05637507 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00056311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002013 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a token. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 166,103,804 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

