BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTAI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $964.48 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 98,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

