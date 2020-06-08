BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insider Sells $48,064.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $48,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,225,764.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $29.08 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.73.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 96.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,875 shares during the period. Aisling Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 3,989,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,693,000 after purchasing an additional 153,690 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,141,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,910 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.4% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after acquiring an additional 437,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 112.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 905,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

