Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will announce $12.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications posted sales of $8.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $51.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $54.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $79.24 million, with estimates ranging from $66.82 million to $90.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sequans Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Shares of SQNS opened at $5.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.37. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.