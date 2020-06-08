Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.70 Million

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report $290.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.69 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $309.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chart Industries from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In related news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 135,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 17.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 20.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 79,671 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $46.54 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.67.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.