Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report $290.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.69 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $309.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chart Industries from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In related news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 135,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 17.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 20.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 79,671 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $46.54 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.67.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

