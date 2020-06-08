Brokerages Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post sales of $267.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.30 million to $310.40 million. Gentex reported sales of $468.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Gentex by 111.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 67,025 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $85,726,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.68 on Monday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

