Brokerages Set Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Price Target at $235.64

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.64.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 82,364 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 258,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 270,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $216.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.22 and its 200-day moving average is $204.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

