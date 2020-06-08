Brokerages Set Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Price Target at $104.88

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.88.

HEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Heico stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heico has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.69 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Heico will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,154.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Heico by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 31,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

