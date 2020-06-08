Brokers Issue Forecasts for Thor Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Thor Industries in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $100.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 2.60.

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 43.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

