Brokers Offer Predictions for Reinsurance Group of America Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

RGA opened at $100.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.63. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.