BTIG Research Raises Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $75.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNKN. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of DNKN opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.