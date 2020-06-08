Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. (BNR) Plans to Raise $196 Million in June 12th IPO

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. (BNR) expects to raise $196 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, June 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 13,500,000 shares at a price of $13.50-$15.50 per share.

In the last year, Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. generated $48.7 million in revenue and had a net loss of $45 million. Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. has a market cap of $1.5 billion.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen acted as the underwriters for the IPO and CMBI and Tiger Brokers were co-managers.

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We aim to transform precision oncology and early cancer detection. We are China’s number one NGS-based cancer therapy selection company, as evidenced by the largest market share of 26.7% in China’s NGS-based cancer therapy selection market in terms of number of patients tested in 2019, according to CIC. Our cancer therapy selection platform is built upon our advanced proprietary technologies, comprehensive portfolio of products and a two-pronged market-driven commercial infrastructure addressing both larger hospitals through our in-hospital model and smaller hospitals through our central laboratory model. “.

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. was founded in 2014 and has 753 employees. The company is located at 601, 6/F, Building 3, Standard Industrial Unit 2, No.7 Luoxuan 4th Road, International Bio Island, Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 020-3403 7871. or on the web at http://www.brbiotech.com.

