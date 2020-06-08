Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cable One by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cable One by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Cable One by 46.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 263.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,741.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,832.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,641.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,044.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total value of $836,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,709.34, for a total transaction of $1,287,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $6,447,188. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 target price (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,651.43.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

