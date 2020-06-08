Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 62,607 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.