Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,400 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Amarin by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,055,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,233 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth about $3,493,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $18,046,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Amarin by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,605,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,305,000 after buying an additional 707,562 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $6.68 on Monday. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on Amarin from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

