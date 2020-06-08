Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GOOS. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Canada Goose from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Canada Goose from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.77.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1,883.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,257,000 after buying an additional 8,796,803 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1,928.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 28,932 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 45,336 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 184,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 69,543 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

