Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Holdings Decreased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 63,747 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 41,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CM. Scotia Howard Weill restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.047 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

