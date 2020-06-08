Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.96 Billion

2020-06-08

Brokerages expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to announce sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.31 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.13 billion to $29.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.66 billion to $30.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $79.02 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,997,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,777,000 after purchasing an additional 217,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

