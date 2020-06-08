Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

CATM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.66. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 3,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. West acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $184,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,045.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,600 shares of company stock worth $321,923 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 130,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 9,726.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 75,474 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

