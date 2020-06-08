CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,843 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of CarMax worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 373.8% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 658.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.23.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $95.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

