Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Casella Waste Systems worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,701,000 after buying an additional 152,715 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,558,000 after buying an additional 511,555 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,871,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,124,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,465,000 after buying an additional 173,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $525,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,588.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,159 shares of company stock worth $3,600,641. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $51.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 1.02. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

