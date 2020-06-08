Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Increased to $196.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $196.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CASY. Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $169.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.32 and its 200 day moving average is $158.92. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $81,608,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

