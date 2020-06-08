Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,082 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Centurylink worth $13,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 207,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

In other news, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

