CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CEVA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.83.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $784.23 million, a PE ratio of 712.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CEVA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CEVA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CEVA by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

