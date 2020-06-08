Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Sells $125,228.47 in Stock

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 69,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $125,228.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Charah Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. The company had revenue of $164.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Charah Solutions Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charah Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

