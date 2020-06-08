Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 145.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after purchasing an additional 177,482 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $111.67 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.39.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

