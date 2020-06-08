Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reissued an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.04%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,307,210,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,261,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,137,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,504,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 385,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

