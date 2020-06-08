Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Cheetah Mobile has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. On average, analysts expect Cheetah Mobile to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMCM opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $440.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.81. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Cheetah Mobile’s previous — dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cheetah Mobile has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

