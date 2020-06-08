Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,640,000 after purchasing an additional 921,501 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Chubb by 7.6% in the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chubb by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 22.2% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,714,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $140.67 on Monday. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average is $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

