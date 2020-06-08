Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,719 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,051,000 after buying an additional 212,803 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,968,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,717,000 after buying an additional 128,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 154,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

AIT opened at $66.95 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,256,691.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,511.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

