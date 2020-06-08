Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Innospec worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $3,084,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $34,406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 10.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $1,295,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $222,290.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IOSP shares. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. CL King cut their target price on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of IOSP opened at $83.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.27. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

