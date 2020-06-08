Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,849 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $786,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,690. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.79 and a beta of 0.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.29%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.