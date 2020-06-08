Citigroup Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $63,470.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,358.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,042 shares of company stock valued at $327,632 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair cut U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $86.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

