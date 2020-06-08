Citigroup Inc. Has $875,000 Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,435,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,525,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on H. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $63.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.31. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

