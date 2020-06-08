Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,145 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,415. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.47. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.