Citigroup Inc. Purchases 13,561 Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. ArcBest Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $647.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.47. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCB. BidaskClub upgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ArcBest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded ArcBest from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on ArcBest from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

