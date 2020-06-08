Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 711,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CFG opened at $29.25 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,165 shares of company stock worth $406,386. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.