Civic (CVC) Hits Market Cap of $18.55 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $18.55 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Livecoin, COSS and Liqui. In the last week, Civic has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.01971122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00178924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00044921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00120768 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Poloniex, Mercatox, Kucoin, Upbit, Huobi, Bittrex, ABCC, OKEx, Radar Relay, IDEX, Binance, COSS, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Gate.io, Liqui and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

