Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $25,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Cognex by 9.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 141,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 8.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex stock opened at $57.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.82.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.