Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Insider Sells $81,806.36 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Malcolm Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $20,818.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $57.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.