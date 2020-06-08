Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $75.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,957 shares of company stock worth $1,456,558 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 255,868 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $72.40 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

