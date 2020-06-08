Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,829,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 5.33% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $29,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 229.6% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 51,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 357.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 74,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.73 million, a PE ratio of -51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $1,521,654.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $100,252.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,251.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,353 shares of company stock worth $2,211,493. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.