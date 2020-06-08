Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Colony Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Colony Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CLNY opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Colony Capital has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 42.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 62,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $752,018.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 73,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

