Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,488 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

