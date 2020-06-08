Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,935,000 after buying an additional 740,053 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,693.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 599,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,542,000 after buying an additional 577,927 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after buying an additional 538,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 364,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 359,010 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $166.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $173.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

