Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 166 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in HubSpot by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $74,246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 31.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 54.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $1,189,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,447,754.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $481,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,829 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $211.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. HubSpot Inc has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.21.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

